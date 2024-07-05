Raj Tarun breaks silence over his girlfriend’s recent allegations; says ‘Lavanya is blackmailing me’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun met the media today to clarify the controversy involving Lavanya, who made a police complaint against the actor. The actor said in the press meet that he would go legally against Lavanya and he also sought the media’s support.

Earlier Lavanya had claimed that she had been in a live-in relationship with the actor for the past 11 years and that they got secretly married in a temple years ago. She further claimed that Raj Tarun was now dating a Mumbai-based actress and sought action against him for cheating on her.

The controversy has created huge storms in the Tollywood circles. Lavanya filed a complaint against the actor at Narsingi police station, and reportedly she wants him to come back to her. Following allegations leveled against him, Raj Tarun hastened to call a press meet to clarify his version of the story.

Actor Raj Tarun has come forward with serious accusations against Lavanya in his response to the media. According to Telugu 360, the actor claims that Lavanya is a drug addict and a blackmailer.

He further went on to say, “I know Lavanya from my short film days. She’s a nice person and I’m grateful that she helped me a lot. We were in a relationship, physically and emotionally until 2017 only.”

“She became a drug addict later and involved in bad friendships and when I asked to vacate my flat, she started blackmailing me saying that she would get to the media. This case is another sort of blackmail just to get the house she’s in right now,” he further added.



He also added that Lavanya is in a relationship with Mastan Sai, and she has a registered complaint against Mastan at Guntur police station. Furthermore, Raj Tarun responded to the hearsay about a supposed live-in relationship with actress Malvi Malhotra, saying clearly that since Malvi resides in Mumbai and he lives in Hyderabad, a live-in relationship between them cannot be possible.

It is a new turn in the continuing controversy, and these statements make an already complex situation even more tangled.

Raj Tarun’s Workfront

Tiragabadara Saami is an upcoming film starring Raj Tarun, directed by A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary. The action entertainer stars Malvi Malhotra as the female lead. The trailer for the film dropped earlier this week and received a decent reception from the audience.

Check out the trailer of Tiragabadara Saami:

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

