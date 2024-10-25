When Rajinikanth revealed HOW Amitabh Bachchan helped him get Andhaa Kanoon: 'They initially wanted Mithun Chakraborty'

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan recently collaborated in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. The action drama marked the legendary duo’s reunion after 33 years since their movie Hum in 1991. Both actors have spoken well about each other on various occasions and share a warm friendship. In a throwback interview, the Jailer actor once revealed how Mr. Bachchan helped him make his Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film Andhaa Kanoon.

Not just that, Rajinikanth also revealed that the makers were initially considering Mithun Chakraborty for the film. Further, during the same public event, Rajinikanth showered praises on Amitabh Bachchan and talked about his discipline.

Yes, at the audio launch event of Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth made this revelation. As quoted by MensXP, the Darbar actor said, “I got the chance to work in Andhaa Kaanoon only because of Amitji, the remake of Sattam Oru Iruttarai. They initially wanted Mithun Chakraborty to do that role. Kamal Haasan had just made a mark there with the success of Ek Duuje Ke Liye. So, Amitji suggested my name and promised to do the guest role if they cast me. That’s how I landed that role. Then we did Geraftaar, in which I played a cameo role, and Hum. All three became big hits.”

Meanwhile, during the promotion of Vettaiyan, even Amitabh Bachchan did not hold back from praising Rajinikanth. He called him the ‘supreme of all stars’ through a video message. Further, the Kalki actor recalled how during the filming of Hum, Rajinikanth would lie down on the floor of the sets to rest. Isn’t it wonderful to see actors speaking highly about each other and having such great camaraderie?

Advertisement

For the unversed, Andhaa Kaanoon was helmed by T. Rama Rao and features Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, and Reena Roy in the lead roles. As promised to the makers, Amitabh Bachchan played a cameo role. Interestingly, Dharmendra also made a guest appearance in the film. Andhaa Kaanoon emerged successful at the box office and also became the fifth biggest grosser of the year 1983.

ALSO READ: South movies set to showcase at Indian Panorama for IFFI 2024: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham to Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD