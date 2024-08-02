PHOTOS: Ram Charan turns photographer for wife Upasana Konidela as she rocks a casual yet stylish look

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in the South Industry. The adorable couple has redefined love and romance on several occasions. Both Ram and Upasana have never really shied away from publicly showering love on each other. The duo have praised each other in various media interactions.

On a similar note, Upasana Konidela dropped some lovely pictures of herself on her Instagram stories. But what’s so special about them? Well, the photos are clicked by her dearest husband Ram Charan.

Clad in a striped orange shirt, Mrs Konidela is seen rocking a casual yet stylish look. She completed her look by keeping her hair open. Upasana shared the pictures, tagged her husband, and credited him for the beautiful snaps.

Check her pictures below!

Ram Charan and Upasana are currently in Paris along with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, superstar Chiranjeevi, and his wife Surekha. The mega family is having a gala time spending some happy family time with each other.

All of them have shared numerous pictures from their Paris trip on social media, giving nothing less than a visual treat to their fans and well-wishers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in his much-awaited film Game Changer. The upcoming political thriller is directed by S Shankar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Advertisement

Game Changer features an exceptional star cast in key roles, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani.

The makers of the film dropped its first single, Jaragandi, on the RRR actor’s birthday, on March 27 this year. The lead pair Ram and Kiara set the screen on fire with their lovely chemistry and mass-entertaining dance moves.

Recently, amidst speculations regarding Game Changer's release, producer Dil Raju announced that the Ram Charan starrer will be released during Christmas at the pre-release event of Dhanush's Raayan.

How excited are you about watching the film? Tell us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal salutes 'selfless volunteers' providing relief amid Wayanad landslides, urges all to stay stronger: 'I pray that we stand united'