Amitabh Bachchan feels proud of being part of Telugu film industry; urges Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni to not forget about taking him in their movies

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan were seen together on October 28, 2024, as Chiranjeevi was honored at the ANR National Award ceremony.

As Amitabh Bachchan presented the award to the Megastar, he spoke about his pride in finally being a part of the Telugu cinema industry. Big B said, “I am now proud to say that I am part of the Telugu film industry. Thank you, Chiranjeevi, for your friendship, concern, love, affection, humility, and hospitality. Please treat me as a member of the Telugu film industry from now on.”

He added, “I hope that all these fine gentlemen who have given me a small part in their films like Nag (Nagarjuna Akkineni), Chiranjeevi, and Nag Aswin, don’t forget to take me in your film next time. Thank you so much.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen with Chiranjeevi in 2019 for the epic action movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy. Recently, Big B solidified his presence in Telugu cinema by playing one of the leading characters in Nag Aswin’s Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

The ANR National Award event brought together numerous actors from the Telugu film industry to celebrate Chiranjeevi's receipt of the prestigious accolade. During the event, the Megastar was honored by Big B, and he showed his respect by touching the actor’s feet, referring to him as an inspiration and guru.

Moving ahead, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen playing a key role in the movie Vettaiyan, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, was an action drama flick with Big B playing the role of Justice Sathyadev.

The movie marked the celebrated actor's debut in Tamil cinema and reunited Big B and Rajinikanth on screen after 33 years. This action film revolves around the investigation of a young woman's murder and the subsequent encounter that takes place.

The action entertainer also had an ensemble cast of actors in crucial roles, including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, and many more.

