Poll Result: Pushpa 2, Indian 2 or Double iSmart? Netizens REVEAL which is the best South movie sequel released in 2024

Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll for its enthusiastic readers, asking them to vote for the best South movie sequel that was released in 2024. The options included Pushpa 2, Indian 2, Yatra, Tillu Square, and Double iSmart. Soon after the poll went live, a flood of responses poured in. Now, the results are finally out. Continue reading to find out which South movie sequel received the highest number of votes and discover the verdict of the netizens.

According to the poll results, the most votes went to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie received 83 percent of the votes from all the choices. Therefore, it can be said that netizens believe the Sukumar directorial is the best South movie sequel of 2024.

The movie has been shattering box office records ever since its release on December 5. Pushpa 2 has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, surpassing the collections of other hit films including Jawan, The GOAT, and more.

The movie that secured second place in the poll results is Tillu Square. Starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, the film received 9 percent of the votes. Directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square was a box office success and was declared a blockbuster. This movie is the sequel to DJ Tillu.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 and Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart received an equal number of votes from netizens, with 4 percent each. Both movies opened to mixed responses upon release and failed to meet expectations. Therefore, it was anticipated that these films would receive the fewest votes in the poll.

However, Mammootty and Jiiva's Yatra lost the race, securing only 3 percent of the votes. This movie underperformed both in the poll and at the box office.

