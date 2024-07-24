Popular star kid: Meet Dulquer Salmaan's adorable daughter Maryam who loves Harry Potter and is a piano enthusiast

Known for films like Sita Ramam, Hey! Sinamika, and Kurup among others, the renowned actor Dulquer Salmaan is blessed with a baby girl in real life. Daughter Maryam is definitely the most priced possession of Dulquer’s life.

Despite his immense success and stardom, the actor has kept his personal life away from the limelight as much as possible. It is perhaps, Dulquer’s conscious decision to keep his private life away from media scrutiny and negative publicity.

In this article, we will discuss his bundle of joy, his daughter - Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Who is Maryam Ameerah Salmaan?

Born on May 5, 2017, at a private hospital in Chennai, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan is the only daughter of Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal Sufiya. The adorable couple’s little princess is now a big girl as she celebrated her 7th birthday this year.

The Sita Ramam actor shares an extremely close bond with his daughter. Their bonding is evident in the pictures shared by the actor on his social media.

Dulquer’s daughter loves playing piano and loves showing her gymnastic skills. Maryam also likes the fictional character Harry Potter. This was revealed by her father in a social media post.

After she was born, some media reports perhaps had misquoted DQ’s daughter’s name. Clarifying them, the actor had shared a note on his X.

Dulquer wrote, "Kindly clarify. My daughter's name is Maryam. Or in it's entirety Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. Amongst the many nicknames we call her Kunju Maryam isn't one of them. Kunju Maryam means Little Maryam. It's a sweet way to refer to small children. But not always their actual names."

Back in 2017, when the actor announced the arrival of his baby doll, he wrote, “Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess."

Dulquer’s pictures with his daughter through pictures

Take a look at some of the heartwarming pictures of Dulquer and Maryam that screams nothing but love, warmth, and happiness.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya’s relationship

For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan exchanged wedding vows with his wife Amaal Sufiya on 22 December 2011. He was just 25 at the time of his marriage. Well, his father, Mammootty, made this decision as he thinks marriage makes one responsible.

DQ agreed and happily said yes to the arranged marriage to Amaal. After 6 years of their marital bliss, the couple was blessed with their baby girl.

