Popular Star Kid: Meet Kichcha Sudeep’s daughter Sanvi who makes her playback debut in Nani’s HIT 3

Kichcha Sudeep has been one of the most renowned actors in the Kannada film industry. The superstar has delivered several promising films over the years and has even worked on pan-India projects, including a few Hindi films. In his personal life, Sudeep is married to Priya Radhakrishna, and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Sanvi.

In this article, we’ll learn more about Sanvi, who is already beginning to make a name for herself in the world of stardom.

Who is Sanvi Sudeep?

Born in 2004, Sanvi Sudeep is the only daughter of Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep and his wife, Priya. The 21-year-old completed her schooling in Karnataka and pursued higher education at the Annapurna College of Film and Media in Hyderabad.

From a young age, Sanvi has been exposed to the limelight, thanks to her father’s popularity. She has also accompanied him to several film sets, giving her a glimpse of the industry early on.

Sanvi Sudeep is a budding professional singer

Fame, however, seems to have found Sanvi in a different way. She is a budding singer and has been training in music for quite some time.

In 2022, she organized her first-ever live concert titled Fandom. Later, in 2024, she lent her voice to the soundtrack of the Kannada movie Jimmy, marking her entry into the film music scene.

Sanvi Sudeep makes her Telugu playback debut with HIT 3

Fast forward to the present, Sanvi has made her playback singing debut in Telugu cinema with the movie HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty. The raw texture of her voice has added a unique flavor to the film’s soundtrack.

In a recent interview, actor Nani praised her performance, saying, “Sanvi’s voice carries weight, it hits with power and purpose. She hasn’t just sung a song; she’s made a statement. I truly believe she’s headed for great things in the industry.”

Sanvi Sudeep as a social media influencer who shared her weight loss journey

Apart from her emerging career in music, Sanvi has also gained attention as a social media influencer. Through her online presence, she shares glimpses of her life and motivates others with her achievements.

In 2024, she surprised many by posting a body transformation glimpse, revealing her impressive weight loss journey. She credited her transformation to a disciplined fitness regimen and inspired many with her determination and consistency.

