Kichcha Sudeep makes a BIG announcement on his new Kannada film; details inside

Kichcha Sudeep announced an exciting update on his long-queued film Billa Ranga Baashaa after the action-adventure got pushed for a months-long delay. The new update has now brought buzz among fans who can’t wait for the final results as to when the movie will hit the big screens.

Well, taking to his account on X, Sudeep shared a new poster of his film and revealed that the project has finally gone on floors today, April 16. Titled BRB-The First Blood, the actor highlighted that it will be set against the period of 2209 AD.

Check out the post here:

The actor wrote “2209 AD - #BRBFirstBlood. The journey begins today. To us, this mammoth dream and vision of our team, going on floor is an unparalleled excitement.”

For the unversed, this new update on the film comes after an earlier update by Kichcha Sudeep, where he mentioned that the shooting for BRB would begin in the second week of March 2025.

Billa Ranga Baashaa marks the Kannada actor’s second collaboration with filmmaker Anup Bhandari. Their first project together was Venkat Rona, which turned out to be a superhit at the box office.

As per a report by the New Indian Express, the storyline of the film is futuristically set but dates to almost two centuries ahead. It would be a two-part narrative and the movie has been in its pre-production stage for a long time now.

The use of extensive VFX along with custom designed 3D sets are said to be a crucial part of the Kannada action adventure movie. Shooting in each of these will be conducted non-stop for 20-25 days during which newer custom 3D sets will be made again.

In other news, Kichcha Sudeep’s last film Max was a raging hit at the box office. The movie earned extremely well despite having clashed with several other releases in the same week.

