Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal's Mr Perfect turns 14; here's where you can watch romantic movie online

Mr Perfect is a Telugu romantic drama that resonated with audiences when it was released in 2011. Directed by Dasaradh, the film was widely appreciated for the on-screen chemistry between Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal. As the film completes 14 years today, here’s where you can watch it online if you haven’t seen it yet!

Where to watch Mr Perfect

Prabhas starrer Mr Perfect is streaming on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and MX Player. Those who wish to enjoy this movie from the comfort of their homes can watch it on any of these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Mr Perfect

Mr Perfect tells the story of Vicky, a video game developer based in Australia. He strongly believes that one should never compromise in life or relationships. When his parents arrange his marriage with Priya, a kind-hearted doctor, their values clash. Despite falling for each other, Vicky ends the engagement after learning Priya changed herself to suit him.

Back in Australia, he meets Maggie, who shares the same ideology as him. Their wedding is set, but a challenge from Maggie’s father brings Vicky back to India. During his stay, he sees Priya again and slowly realizes her worth. With her help, he bonds with the family and starts to rethink his beliefs. After finding a letter where Priya expresses her true feelings, Vicky understands the importance of compromise. What happens next in the film is for you to watch online.

Cast and crew of Mr Perfect

Mr Perfect was helmed by director Dasaradh. The screenplay was crafted by Hari Krishna and Praveen Varma. The movie was produced by Dil Raju, while Vijay K Chakravarthy handled the cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh took care of the editing. The film’s music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Prabhas played the lead role of Vicky, with Kajal Aggarwal as Priya and Taapsee Pannu as Maggie. The ensemble cast also featured Murali Mohan as Priya’s father, Nassar as Vicky’s father, and Prakash Raj portraying Maggie’s father. Tulasi appeared as Vicky’s mother, Pragathi took on the role of Maggie’s mother, and Brahmanandam brought humour to the film as Jalsa Kishore.

