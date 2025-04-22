Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty's THIS iconic film to re-release after 15 years; here's where you can watch it online

Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty starrer Khaleja is an action drama that originally hit the big screens in 2010. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film was well-received by the audiences and marked the actor’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Athadu. With reports suggesting a re-release on May 30, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Khaleja

Mahesh Babu's Khaleja is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video. Those who wish to enjoy this movie from the comfort of their homes can watch it online on these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Khaleja

The story of Khaleja follows Raju, a hot-headed taxi driver from Hyderabad, who ends up in a village in Pali while delivering insurance money. The village is suffering from a deadly, unknown illness. Believing in a prophecy about a savior, the villagers see Raju as their protector after he survives a brutal attack by goons sent by industrialist GK.

Raju is taken to the village by Siddha, the village head’s assistant. At first, Raju is indifferent, but he eventually learns that GK is behind the pollution causing the deaths, planning to clear the village and mine valuable minerals. When GK attacks the village and kills Siddha, Raju takes a stand. What happens next in the movie is for you to watch online.

Cast and crew of Khaleja

Khaleja is directed and written by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Singanamala Ramesh, C Kalyan, and S Satya Rama Murthy. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Sudha, Shafi, Archana and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The film also features Subbaraju, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Raghu Babu, Aman Dhaliwal, Ananth Babu, Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, Gundu Sudarshan, Sriranjani, and Baby Annie. Cinematography is handled by Yash Bhatt and Sunil Patel, with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. The music for the film is composed by Mani Sharma.

