Prabhas shares BIG update on Spirit in birthday note for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ambitious forthcoming project with Prabhas, titled Spirit, is one of the most anticipated films amongst the fans already. With audiences anxiously awaiting newer updates on this project, it is the Baahubali star’s recent shoutout for the filmmaker on his birthday that has gathered much attention now.

Taking to his IG stories, Prabhas dropped a picture of Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he wished the latter on his 43rd birthday. Along with it, the actor penned a special note, which carried a big update on their massive entertainer together, Spirit.

Prabhas wrote, “Have a wonderful b’day Sandeep bro, can’t wait to join the shoot of #Spirit.”

Check out the post here:

Well, just a few days back, the makers of the film Spirit unveiled an interesting hint about the plot of the Prabhas starrer.

As per the official page of the movie on the Letterboxd app, it revolves around the story of a disgraced police officer with the determination to get his job and position back, who hunts down and attempts to dismantle an international crime syndicate group.

What follows is the cop’s transformation to being completely ruthless, as he must strive hard to get back what he deserves and earned, encompassing the film to become a testimony of one true saga of its kind.

Advertisement

However, despite their brief synopsis being made available, there is yet any official confirmation on the same from the makers or producers’ sides.

Other reports surrounding the film had mentioned that the muhurat shot of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is supposed to happen sometime in 2024. However, going by Prabhas’ latest update via his post, he is assumingly yet to join the shooting for the movie.

Talking about the cast, there has been strong conjecture about the Korean actor Don Lee being a part of the film as the main antagonist. Moreover, there is also buzz about Trisha Krishnan reuniting with Prabhas once more in the film.

Having said these, there is yet to be any official confirmation on these matters as well. Meanwhile, Prabhas has a few more projects lined up, including Salaar 2, The Raja Saab, Fauji and a special cameo in Kannappa.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan mourns the loss of her son and pet dog Zorro, pens emotional note as she takes a break from work and goes ‘off radar’