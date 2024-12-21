Rishab Shetty feels Sandeep Reddy Vanga's vision for movies is 'crazy'; here's why actor would still want to work with him

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty has forayed into a very unique style of films, those that are deep in characters and screenplay. However, amidst the audience wishing the star should explore more versatile roles, he recently opened up about working with a controversial filmmaker like Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Speaking on the Rana Daggubati show, Rishab Shetty commented how, despite the raging controversies linked up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker has a crazy vision like no other when it comes to movies.

The Kantara star further added, “It’s crazy; nobody can think like him, and I think even he can’t think the same way again. I’d love to be involved in any projects he’s currently working on."

Moving on in the conversation, Rishab also talked about his roots in his hometown of Keradi, Karnataka, which he always wanted to transform into a cinematic hub.

The star expressed his wish to shoot one of his films in his hometown, surrounded by trees and forests, and thereby contribute to creating a film city there, which finally got fulfilled with his film Kantara.

He said, “I scouted this location for multiple movies, but it never worked out. Then came Kantara, which was finally shot here. It was a collective effort; over 700 people from the village contributed.” He added that because of the overwhelming involvement, he calls his home KFC—Keradi Film City.

Well, coming to his work front, Rishab has some larger-than-life projects lined up at the moment. First up, he would be a part of the prequel to his award-winning film Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1.

Other than that, he is collaborating with Prashanth Verma’s Jai Hanuman, which is the second installment of the filmmaker’s highly successful film Hanu-Man. The actor has undergone a massive physical transformation for the movie.

Besides that, Rishab Shetty would also be working with filmmaker Sandeep Singh to bring to life the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the forth-coming movie The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

