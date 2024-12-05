Pushpa 2 full movie leaked online: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film falls prey to piracy just hours after release

Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the big screens today, December 5. While fans across the country are celebrating its grand release, the film has already been leaked on several piracy websites. Yes, you read that right.

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has fallen victim to piracy just a few hours after its release. According to Times Now, the movie is available for free on several websites in HD versions, including Movierulez, Tamilrockerz, Filmyzilla, and Telegram.

Pushpa 2 can be downloaded from these piracy sites in HD, 720p, 1080p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and other resolutions. People can easily watch Sukumar's directorial effort for free with just a click. Other websites where the movie has been leaked online include TamilYogi, Ibomma, Tamilblasters, 9xmovies, Bolly4u, Moviesda, and Jaisha Moviez, among others.

With Pushpa 2 being leaked online, it is yet to be seen whether this will affect the film's business or not. However, the movie is doing great, and fans have been rushing to catch the first, first show of the Allu Arjun starrer in theaters.

Hours before the film's grand premiere, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note. She shared her emotions before the release of Pushpa 2. She said she felt deeply connected to the film and its team. No other project had ever influenced her so much.

She said her journey with Pushpa began long before 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashmika recalled the team training her for the Chittoor slang at her home. She also remembered her first day on set and the long shoot for the sequel.

The actress wrote, "Team Pushpa!! I love you! I love how hard we’ve worked... I love what we’ve created today, and I love how in sync we all are! I love it!"

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, the film also features Aavesham star Fahadh Faasil as the main lead. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is receiving an overwhelming response in theaters. Share your thoughts about the movie with us in the comments below.

