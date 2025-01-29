Pushpa 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-led actioner’s reloaded version online

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, initially hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. After the film’s reloaded version, which had an additional 23 minutes, was released, the movie is now set to begin streaming.

When and where to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to begin streaming on Netflix from January 30, 2025. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, will be available in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The official announcement was made by the platform via their social media handle. Sharing the post, Netflix India penned, “Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on 30 January in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Pushpa 2: The Rule

The movie Pushpa 2: The Rule follows the story of Pushparaju, a coolie worker who, with his skills and cunning style, managed to become the kingpin of a crime syndicate. The film, which serves as a sequel to the 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise, narrates the story, continuing from the cliffhanger where the first installment ended.

As the reign of Pushpa is not being enjoyed by many of his foes, challenges and new threats come his way, making for an epic face-off with everyone who dares to cross him.

Cast and crew of Pushpa 2: The Rule

As Allu Arjun reprises the lead role of Pushparaju in the sequel film, actors Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and many more also return to their original characters.

The movie, directed by Sukumar, also features a special cameo appearance by actress Sreeleela in a dance number, similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the first installment.

Moreover, Devi Sri Prasad composed the film’s musical tracks and scores, with Sam CS providing additional background scores.