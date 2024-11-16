EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun plans to kick off Pushpa 2 trailer launch event from Patna, starting in the heartland of India

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is all set to hit theaters on December 5, 2024, becoming one of the most anticipated films of the year. With the trailer launch event scheduled for November 17, we have exclusively learned that Allu Arjun chose to kick off the event from the mainland of India, selecting Patna as the venue.

According to a source close to the development, the actor wanted to begin the film's promotions in Bihar and travel across the country starting from a grounded level. Additionally, the first installment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, was a phenomenal success even in Bihar, despite being released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allu Arjun has been making headlines frequently as his movie nears its release. The stylish Telugu cinema actor recently appeared as a guest on the Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted show Unstoppable with NBK, where he discussed his counterparts, including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and Ranbir Kapoor.

During the conversation, Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed his desire to see both Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor star together in a multi-starrer film. He humorously added that if no one writes a story for it, he’ll take matters into his own hands and do it himself.

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been creating a buzz for quite some time now. The movie will continue the story of Pushpa Raj and his rise to becoming a syndicate leader, picking up from where the first part left off with an intense clash between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh.

In the sequel, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles, while Rashmika Mandanna will return as Srivalli. The film will also feature key supporting roles from actors like Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others.

With the trailer for Pushpa 2 set to drop in a couple of days, the makers have planned an extensive promotional tour, starting in Patna and traveling to Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and finally concluding in Hyderabad.

