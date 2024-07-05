Raayan third single OUT: This trippy rap track by AR Rahman and Arivu from Dhanush’s film will make you groove instantly

Raayan Rumble, the third single from the much-awaited Dhanush movie Raayan, was released today. Following on the success of the first two singles, Adangaatha Asuran and Water Packet, which have already emerged as chartbuster hits, Raayan Rumble is a pure rap track penned and voiced by Tamil rapper Arivu.

The music of this movie is scored by the Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman. The Raayan Rumble song has been released a day before the movie's audio launch on June 6, 2024.

Check out the third single from Dhanush’s Raayan titled Raayan Rumble

The lyrical video features Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan in full gangster glory. The visuals promise nothing but pure action with an adrenaline rush on big screens. Raayan Rumble teases fans with what's to come, ensuring the film will have nothing short of high-octane action entertainment.

Dhanush returns as director

Raayan will be Dhanush's second attempt as a director after the successful Paa Paandi in 2017. The screenplay for the film has also been written by Dhanush himself. As per the promos, Raayan is a pure gangster thriller movie set in North Chennai.

Obviously, this is a genre Dhanush, the actor, is quite familiar with, as he has done some memorable roles, playing a gangster convincingly in movies like Pudhupettai (2006) and Vada Chennai (2018).

This movie also has the presence of SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Raayan is Dhanush’s 50th movie

Raayan is considered to be a landmark in Dhanush’s acting portfolio since it’s his 50th film. The man behind the camera is Om Prakash, edited by Prasanna GK, stunts are choreographed by Peter Hein, and dance is choreographed by Prabhu Deva and Baba Baskar. With these top artists behind the making of Raayan, one can safely assume the value of production.

Slated for release on July 26, Raayan holds great promise at the box office, with Dhanush donning the directorial hat, music by none other than Rahman, and a cast that is every filmmaker's envy. Raayan is the second release of Dhanush this year after the Pongal release Captain Miller.

