'Rajinikanth interfered in the editing table': Lingaa director KS Ravikumar reveals reason behind his film's box office debacle

Lingaa starring Rajinikanth as the main lead released back in 2014. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film was reported to be one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of the year. However, it was considered a box office debacle due to the high production costs. Recently, during an episode of Chat With Chithra, the filmmaker revealed how Rajinikanth's alleged involvement in the project led to its failure.

KS Ravikumar said, "Rajinikanth interfered in the editing table, did not me give time for CGI, changed the second half of the movie completely, removed a song featuring Anushka, removed a surprise twist in climax, added the artificial balloon jumping scene and completely messed up LINGAA."

This is not the first time director KS Ravikumar has opened up about the failure of Rajinikanth starrer Lingaa. During an old interview in 2016, the filmmaker said, "Lingaa is a Tamil film that grossed Rs 158 crores worldwide. People peg it as the highest grossing film of that year. Only Endhiran performed like that before. Raking in Rs. 158 crores at the box office is not a cakewalk. Collection-wise, Lingaa is still a hit."

For those who aren't aware, Rajinikanth played a dual role in the film. He essayed the character of Lingaa and his grandson Raja Lingeswaran. The movie revolved around the life of Lingaa who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after learning about his grandfather's contributions to the society.

Lingaa also featured Anushka Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles alongside Rajinikanth.

On the work front, Thalaivar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vettaiyan. The movie will see actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and others in pivotal roles. Next, he will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly anticipated project Coolie alongside Sathyaraj and Nagarjuna amongst others.

A few days ago, Rajinikanth was admitted in Chennai's Apollo Hospital where he underwent an elective procedure by a team of doctors. Now, he has safely returned home after being discharged from the medical facility.

