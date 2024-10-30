Ram Charan makes a stellar entry as he sports a complete denim look arriving at airport; WATCH

Ram Charan was recently seen arriving at an airport in Hyderabad, showcasing a effortlessly chic appearance. Sporting a fresh beard, he wore a complete denim ensemble that highlighted his style.

Exiting his Rolls Royce, the actor confidently made his way to the airport, adding a stylish cap to enhance his overall look.

Check out the papped video ft Ram Charan here:

Ram Charan recently amazed everyone with his fresh appearance at the ANR National Award event. The RRR star made a grand entrance while his father, actor Chiranjeevi, was honored with the award by Amitabh Bachchan.

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is soon set to arrive on the big screens with his much-awaited movie Game Changer. The film directed by Shankar is slated to be released on Sankranti 2025 and will feature the actor as an honest IAS officer. The movie was earlier speculated to arrive in Christmas 2024 but was later announced as being postponed by the makers themselves.

The movie is said to be a political thriller based on a story narrated by Karthik Subbaraj. Aside from Charan, the film also has actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sreekanth, Sunil, Nassar, and many more in key roles.

The film's makers recently released the second single titled Raa Macha Macha on Dusshera, which is anticipated to showcase a continuous dance sequence performed by the actor. According to various sources, the teaser for the Ram Charan film is expected to be released soon, although we are still waiting for an official announcement.

Moreover, Ram Charan is also currently undergoing the prep work for his next film with director Buchi Babu Sana, tentatively called RC16. The upcoming flick is said to be a village-based sports drama with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead and Shiva Rajkumar also prominently starring.

Furthermore, the RRR actor will join hands with Pushpa director Sukumar after wrapping up RC16. This will also mark their reunion after the film Rangasthalam.

