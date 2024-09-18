Ram Charan's pet dog Rhyme's Insta account clarifies it was not him who fans swarmed in viral video; 'I’m with nana'

Ram Charan's adorable pup, Rhyme Konidela, recently became the center of attention when a video of fans surrounding a dog went viral. However, it seems that the furry friend in the clip wasn't actually Rhyme after all.

A recent update on the furry boy's official Instagram account shared that he is spending time with his dad, Ram Charan, as they prepare for RC16. In the video, Rhyme is seen having a blast and wrote, "Hello babu, that’s my brother toffee! I’m with nana. Beast mode. #RC16. Ok toffee enjoy! Handle my brother with care boys.”

Check out the official post from Rhyme Konidela’s Instagram:

Recently, Ram Charan's fans created quite a scene by surrounding his dog, eager to snap selfies with the adorable pup. A viral video showed the little dog being pulled away from its owner for photos. However, it turns out that the dog in the video wasn't Rhyme, as many thought, but actually his brother Toffee, while Rhyme was happily spending time with his dad the whole time.

Ram Charan is currently gearing up for his next project, RC16, under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. Known for his work on Uppena, the director is planning to showcase the RRR star in a village-centered sports drama that promises to deliver a compelling and intense storyline.

The upcoming movie has also roped in Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead with Shiva Rajkumar also playing a key role. Moreover, the makers are also bringing in AR Rahman to craft the tracks and scores of the film.

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is next set to appear in the film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The political thriller movie which has been in the making for quite some time is expected to hit the big screens on Christmas this year.

The film, rumored to depict Ram as an IAS officer, features a talented cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, and Jayaram in prominent roles. Additionally, the creators have revealed that the second single from the movie will be released in September.

