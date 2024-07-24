Ram Gopal Varma opens up on SS Rajamouli's venture with Mahesh Babu, saying 'It will be ...'

Director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are anticipated to create history with their upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Known for their exceptional contributions to the film industry, the duo is expected to deliver a movie that can potentially redefine Indian cinema.

Amidst the wait for Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has garnered attention by mentioning it recently.

Ram Gopal praises SS Rajamouli’s next venture with Mahesh Babu

In a recent interview with News9 Live, the renowned filmmaker said, “ My guess is the film he (SS Rajamouli) is going to do next will be beyond imagination.’’

Further, justifying his thoughts, Ram Gopal Varma said that post RRR’s release, the Baahubali director spent a lot of time with the technicians. “This will be the ‘Baap’ (expressing superiority) of all the films ever made,” he added.

The Deyyam director also recalled his first meeting with SS Rajamouli during his film starring Ram Charan - Magadheera. Whenever the two meet, they only talk about films.

Moreover, Ram spoke about Rajamouli narrating to him the story of Baahubali at his home. The Dongala Mutha fame said he was shocked to see his apartment because it appeared like a middle-class man’s property, highlighting his simplicity.

More about SSMB 29

Earlier, Pinkvilla had revealed that SSMB 29 featuring Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be an African Jungle adventure film. Further, it was said that international studios would collaborate with the makers to make it global.

Moreover, it was also reported that the Mahesh Babu starrer will be made in Indian style and the visuals will be the joint collaborative work of the best technologies around the globe. It is pertinent to mention, that this project marks the first collaboration between the actor-director duo.

Additionally, the actor is set to portray a character inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology, a common theme in SS Rajamouli's movies as he excels in narrating such tales.

The film will reportedly be a two-part franchise, spanning over four years. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Are you excited for the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments.

