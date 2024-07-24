Who is Khatija Rahman? All you need to know about AR Rahman's daughter who is going to make her debut as a composer in Tamil cinema

Khatija Rahman, the eldest daughter of renowned Indian composer A. R. Rahman, made her playback singing debut in the 2010 sci-fi action film Robot. She performed the title track in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, collaborating with music legends like her father and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. In 2019, she worked with the Irish band U2 on their single Ahimsa and performed it during U2's Joshua Tree Tour in Mumbai.

Khatija's debut album, Kuhu Kuhu, is a tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and features music alongside the Firdaus Orchestra from the U.A.E. She also ventured into music composition with the film Minmini, and her 2020 single Farishton received recognition at global film festivals. Outside of her music career, Khatija is actively involved in social impact initiatives as the Trustee and Director of Outreach Programmes & Global Initiatives at the A. R. Rahman Foundation.

When did Khatija Rahman rise to fame?

Khatija Rahman has made a notable impact in the music industry. While her acclaim extends beyond her work with Coke Studio, her collaboration with rapper Arivu on the song Sagavaasi gained widespread recognition. This track, the first for Coke Studio Tamil, celebrates the intricate bond between humans and nature.

Khatija's unique voice and the song's intensity struck a chord with listeners. Additionally, Khatija has lent her voice to AR Rahman's powerful 2022 Tamil anthem Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye and Chinnanjiru from Mani Ratnam's historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Khatija on her burqa controversy

Khatija has frequently faced criticism for her consistent choice to wear a burqa. After enduring repeated trolls, she addressed the issue by posting a detailed note on her social media, firmly expressing her stance.

She gave a befitting reply and wrote, "Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things."

She added, "Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it.”

A look at Khatija's personal life

Khatija Rahman, daughter of Oscar-winning musician A. R. Rahman and Saira Banu, was born on December 29, 1995. In 2022, she married Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an audio engineer. Reports indicate that he has worked with AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi on numerous international tours and concerts.

About Khatija’s debut as composer in Tamil cinema

Khatija Rahman is set to debut as a music composer with the upcoming Tamil film Minmini, as announced by the film’s director, Halitha Shameem. Minmini features Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai, and Pravin Kishore in lead roles. Meanwhile, the movie will hit the big screens on August 9.

