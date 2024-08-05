Ram Gopal Varma claims a Telugu star spent his own money to keep his flop film running in theaters; fans speculate it’s Prabhas or Mahesh Babu

Ram Gopal Varma, the maverick filmmaker known for his bold and unconventional approach to cinema, has once again stirred up a controversy with his latest revelation. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, he claimed that a prominent Telugu actor had resorted to an unusual tactic to keep his film running in theaters, despite its lackluster performance at the box office.

According to Ram Gopal Varma, the actor in question had personally invested money to ensure that his film continued to be screened in cinemas, even when it was evident that it was not resonating with audiences.

He said, "One particular hero, corporate company from Bombay came and did a film with a big star in Telugu. The film, maybe at some point, came into deficit. The corporate company wanted to remove it. Now the star’s fans, they felt that it's an insult if it doesn’t at least continue for this long a time."

He further added, "So the hero called the corporate company head and said 'I will use my own money but you have to run it till this point of time.'" This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry, with fans speculating about the identity of the actor.

Many have pointed fingers at Prabhas, the star of the Baahubali franchise, whose recent releases apart from Kalki 2898 AD failed to live up to expectations. Others have suggested that Mahesh Babu, one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood, could be the subject of Varma's claims.

A social media user wrote, "Only one telegu actor working in Bollywood that is none other than prabhas." Another social media user chimed in and commented, "Lottery Prabhas who else? only he worked with bombay companies till now from TFI. but nobody will talk because he is not a big star."

Meanwhile, some speculated it to be Mahesh Babu and wrote, "He is talking of guntur kharam of Mahesh babu."

Check out the comments below:

Nevertheless, Ram Gopal Varma's statement has sparked a heated debate on social media, with fans expressing a mix of shock, intrigue, and even disappointment.

