Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say as Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling after Olympic disqualification

After Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified for the final match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she announced her retirement. As per the reports, she had to sit out because she was overweight. With that, she missed the chance to grab the gold medal at the event. The entire nation was sad after the news came out. Social media was flooded with messages for Vinesh, and celebrities were no exception.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna also took to her Instagram to extend her best wishes to the Indian wrestler. She shared Vinesh Phogat’s picture on her Instagram story and dropped a few words of appreciation for her. Mandanna wrote, "Vinesh, you have won. You are a champ, and to us, nothing else matters. Thank you! (sic)’’

For the unversed, Vinesh fell short of her weight goal by 100 grams, resulting in a disqualification.

Apart from Rashmika, Nayanthara, Mahesh Babu, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others, extended their wishes for Vinesh and appreciated her for her immense hard work and determination.

The Oo Antava sensation reposted the post regarding Vinesh's retirement from wrestling. Sam shared a heartbreak emoji, expressing the overall feeling of a billion Indians.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has several exciting projects in the pipeline. The first one is her most awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, with Allu Arjun. The upcoming sequel will be released on December 6 of this year.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is anticipated to be a close continuation of the first installment and delve further into Pushpa Raj and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’s rivalry.

The Dear Comrade actress has two Bollywood movies as well, Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal and Sikandar with Salman Khan. Interestingly, Pushpa 2 will coincide with Vicky Kaushal's historical drama, Chhaava.

Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna will also appear in The Girlfriend, a Telugu film directed and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, starring alongside Dasara actor Dheekshith Shetty.

Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna will star in Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, alongside Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

