'I left my own home, barefoot, in night suit': Ravi Mohan breaks silence on physical abuse by ex-wife Aarti, kids and rumored GF Kenishaa Francis

Actor Ravi Mohan's personal life has become the talk of the town ever since he announced his separation from ex-wife Aarti Ravi. From his recent outings with Kenishaa Francis to his back-and-forth exchanges with Aarti on social media, everything has hit headlines. However, after things spiraled out of control, especially when Aarti Ravi accused him of abandoning his children, the actor released his "first and final" statement.

In the note, he clarified his relationship with Kenishaa and explained in detail how she was the only one who stood by him in tough times.

Ravi Mohan shared that Kenishaa entered his life as a friend during a time of personal crisis. He described her as a “steady presence” through his emotional, legal, and financial struggles. The actor shared that she never sought attention but helped him out of compassion and strength.

The Parasakthi actor also clarified that Kenishaa is a spiritual therapist and a talented singer. Ravi then stressed that he would not tolerate any disrespect toward her or her profession. For him, she remains a "guiding light" and someone who helped him reclaim "hope."

In his words, "She stood by me on the night I left my own home barefoot, in a night suit-when I was stripped of my wallet, my vehicles, documents, my belongings and even my basic dignity. Acknowledging the sensitivities of the situation Keneeshaa didn't hesitate. She didn't flinch. She simply showed up."

What did Ravi Mohan say about Aarti's accusations?

Ravi Mohan addressed his ongoing separation from Aarti, stating that he would no longer stay silent, as it was only a way to survive. He said he felt trapped in a toxic marriage marked by abuse and finally found the courage to walk away. The actor added that he had been cut off from his own parents during the marriage.

The Brother actor denied all allegations made against him and said he remained committed to the legal process. Ravi also expressed heartbreak over being kept away from his children and claimed they were being used to gain sympathy.

Take a look at the full statement below:

When did Ravi Mohan and Aarti get married?

Ravi Mohan tied the knot with Aarti on June 4, 2009. Soon after, they welcomed their sons, Aarav and Ayaan. After nearly 15 years together, the actor publicly confirmed their separation on September 9, 2024.

Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa's first public appearance

Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa have been rumored to be dating after the actor announced his divorce. However, it was only after they appeared together at Ishari K Ganesh's daughter's wedding that people started talking about them as a couple. Despite the speculation, they have not confirmed their relationship so far.

