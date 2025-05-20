Aarti Ravi comments on Ravi Mohan’s affair with Kenishaa Francis: 'There is a third person in our marriage'

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s divorce proceedings have been growing more contentious each day. Following the actor’s recent claim that his wife is controlling and abusive, Aarti has now issued a fresh clarification.

Aarti Ravi hints at third person breaking their marriage

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a detailed note refuting all previous accusations made by her husband. She claimed that a third person was involved in breaking their marriage.

She wrote, “Money, power, interference, or control—none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn’t something between us—it was someone outside.”

Aarti Ravi’s seeming dig at Ravi Mohan’s alleged GF Kenishaa Francis

Continuing her note, Aarti took a dig at Ravi Mohan’s previous message, where he called his alleged girlfriend Kenishaa Francis the "light of his life."

She accused the singer of bringing darkness into their marriage and claimed to have enough proof to back her statement.

In her words, “The ‘light of your life’ brought only darkness into ours. That’s the truth. This person was already in the picture—long before any divorce papers were filed. This isn’t guesswork. I have proof.”

Aarti Ravi dismisses Ravi Mohan’s claim of leaving their home barefoot

In another part of her note, Aarti Ravi dismissed her husband Ravi Mohan’s earlier claim that he left their house barefoot and without any belongings.

She clarified that he was wearing branded clothing when he left and took his Range Rover along with other possessions he wanted to keep before walking out.

Aarti alleged that her husband always had a plan before taking such a step and that he chose to go to Kenishaa’s home—not his parents’—contrary to his claim.

She wrote, “He left in branded sneakers, fully clothed, with access to his wallet and Range—along with every other possession he wished to take. He wasn’t exiled. He exited—calmly, consciously, and with a plan.”

