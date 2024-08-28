The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay’s film re-censored after addition of blooper scenes? Check out final runtime

Thalapathy Vijay's collaboration with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu in their upcoming film The Greatest of All Time has become the talk of the town ever since the film was announced. With new updates, the excitement around the film is also increasing. In the latest update, it is reported that GOAT was censored yet again after the team added new scenes. Yes, you read that right. The decision was taken after the addition of new scenes in the movie.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer's final runtime now stands at three hours and three minutes. Earlier, the runtime of GOAT was two hours and 59 minutes. The run time has now been extended after the addition of new scenes in the film.

It is worth mentioning that Vijay's previous films like Master and Bigil were all within the three-hour mark but his next, GOAT has now gone past it. With the current runtime of the film, it remains to be seen whether Tamil Nadu theatres will be able to accommodate it.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time or GOAT is an upcoming sci-fi spy action film led by Thalapathy Vijay. Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, GOAT will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The highly anticipated film is slated for its theatrical release on September 5. Makers of The Greatest Of All Time recently unveiled an intriguing trailer that showcased the Bigil actor in a double role.

Watch the trailer of The Greatest of All Time here!

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, GOAT will feature Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and Premgi Amaren.

Right through the first glimpses of the movie in its trailer, it is clear that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will feature some edge-of-the-seat action sequences. The action drama revolves around Gandhi, who was once a celebrated member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad (SATS) and returns for a mission with his former colleagues after a mistake in the past comes back to haunt them.

The bookings for GOAT in Tamil Nadu will begin on August 30. In neighboring states, the early morning shows will begin as early as 4 a.m. Excited about The Greatest Of All Time? Then mark your calendars to catch the first day and first show of Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film.

