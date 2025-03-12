GOAT vs OG: Director Venkat Prabhu drops BIG hint on sequel of spy actioner amid Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie in the making

Thalapathy Vijay has been in the spotlight ever since he announced his decision to quit films and transition into full-time politics. The actor is currently busy shooting his final film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth.

Recently, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who directed Vijay in The Greatest Of All Time, made an interesting statement when asked about a potential sequel to the 2024 release.

During an event, the director was questioned about the possibility of proceeding with the sequel, tentatively titled GOAT vs OG; especially with Thalapathy Vijay stepping away from films.

In response, Venkat Prabhu jokingly admitted that he could only speak about the project after 2026, hinting at Vijay’s political journey. He said, “I will give GOAT vs OG update after 2026.”

Coming back to Vijay’s final film, the political action thriller Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth, with its expansive shooting currently underway.

Strong buzz surrounding the project recently suggested that the film will feature special cameo appearances by filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, and Nelson Dilipkumar. According to a report by Valai Pechu, these cameos will be part of a song symbolizing Vijay’s transition from being an actor to a politician.

However, this remains unconfirmed, as there has been no formal update from the makers of Jana Nayagan.

Back in October 2024, Thalapathy Vijay spoke extensively about his decision to leave films and pursue a full-time political career during a campaign event for his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Acknowledging that he was stepping away at the peak of his career, Vijay emphasized that his choice was driven by his deep commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu.

In his words, “I have thrown away the peak of my career, and I have thrown away the salary... I'm here as your VIJAY with trust in you all.”