New Malayalam OTT releases this week: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan starrer Rekhachithram to The Malabar Tales

Over the past few weeks, various Malayalam movies have been hitting the OTT space and creating quite a buzz. After Marco stormed the online streaming platforms, a new lineup of releases is set to follow.

New Malayalam theatrical releases

1. Rekhachithram

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The movie Rekhachithram has finally arrived on OTT after a blockbuster theatrical run. Starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, the film follows the story of a newly reinstated SHO assigned to investigate the suicide of Rajendran.

Before his death, Rajendran had revealed details of a crime he committed years ago, involving the disappearance of a young girl. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Mammootty in an AI-recreated role, with the superstar himself voicing the character.

2. The Malabar Tales

Cast: Sivaraaj, Pradeep Balan, Anil Anto, Anupriya AK, Navya Byju, Ardhra Devi

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

The Malabar Tales is an anthology film that explores the lives of various families dealing with conflicts, emotions, and social issues. Through these narratives, the movie delves into themes of heartbreak, identity crises, second chances, and more.

3. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Mammootty, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse follows the story of Dominic, a sharp yet disgraced ex-cop who now runs a detective agency. Along with his assistant, Vignesh, he sets out to find the rightful owner of a lost ladies’ purse.

What initially appears to be a simple case soon turns into a complex mystery involving missing persons, murder, and more. The rest of the film follows Dominic and his assistant as they race against time to solve the case.

4. Love Under Construction

Cast: Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, Aju Varghese, Anand Manmadhan

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The web series Love Under Construction is a romantic comedy that revolves around a bachelor who returns to India after losing his job in Dubai. The show follows his journey as he tries to balance love and life while building a house of his own.