New Malayalam OTT releases this week: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan starrer Rekhachithram to The Malabar Tales
Read on to learn about the list of new Malayalam releases that you can watch on OTT this week!
Over the past few weeks, various Malayalam movies have been hitting the OTT space and creating quite a buzz. After Marco stormed the online streaming platforms, a new lineup of releases is set to follow.
New Malayalam theatrical releases
1. Rekhachithram
- Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
The movie Rekhachithram has finally arrived on OTT after a blockbuster theatrical run. Starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, the film follows the story of a newly reinstated SHO assigned to investigate the suicide of Rajendran.
Before his death, Rajendran had revealed details of a crime he committed years ago, involving the disappearance of a young girl. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Mammootty in an AI-recreated role, with the superstar himself voicing the character.
2. The Malabar Tales
- Cast: Sivaraaj, Pradeep Balan, Anil Anto, Anupriya AK, Navya Byju, Ardhra Devi
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
The Malabar Tales is an anthology film that explores the lives of various families dealing with conflicts, emotions, and social issues. Through these narratives, the movie delves into themes of heartbreak, identity crises, second chances, and more.
3. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse
- Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Mammootty, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse follows the story of Dominic, a sharp yet disgraced ex-cop who now runs a detective agency. Along with his assistant, Vignesh, he sets out to find the rightful owner of a lost ladies’ purse.
What initially appears to be a simple case soon turns into a complex mystery involving missing persons, murder, and more. The rest of the film follows Dominic and his assistant as they race against time to solve the case.
4. Love Under Construction
- Cast: Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, Aju Varghese, Anand Manmadhan
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
The web series Love Under Construction is a romantic comedy that revolves around a bachelor who returns to India after losing his job in Dubai. The show follows his journey as he tries to balance love and life while building a house of his own.
