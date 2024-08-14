Thalavan OTT Release: When and where to watch Asif Ali, Biju Menon starrer crime thriller movie

Malayalam actors Asif Ali and Biju Menon recently gave powerful performances in the crime thriller movie Thalavan. The film which was released on May 24, 2024, is now set to make its debut on OTT.

As per a recent report by cinephile Christopher Kanagaraj, the movie is all set to arrive for streaming on Sony Liv on September 12, 2024. Directed by Jis Joy, it is a gripping thriller that was well-received by the critics.

The movie focuses on an investigation that is being narrated by a retired DYSP during a TV program. Recalling the former days, he speaks about a significant case in his career that became a milestone.

The rest of the film focuses on how the investigation at a local police station went through a thrill-filled world. Along with the investigation, several internal hierarchies within the police force also become an issue, engaging in drama as well.

The movie led by Asif Ali and Biju Menon, also features an ensemble cast of actors like Miya George, Anusree, Dileesh Pothan, Kottayam Nazeer, Jaffar Idukki, Ranjith, and many more in key roles. The film will also have a sequel called Thalavan 2, once again being directed by Jis Joy.

Coming to the lead actors, Biju Menon who was last seen in the film Nadanna Sambhavam is currently shooting for the Sivakarthikeyan starrer SK23, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie features the actor’s return to Tamil cinema after 14 years in a prominent role. The film also has actors Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jamwal, and many more in supporting characters.

On the other hand, Asif Ali was last seen in the movie Adios Amigo co-starring with Suraj Venjaramoodu. The comedy-drama flick was directed by Nahas Nazar and featured actors like Anagha, Vineeth Thattil David, Althaf Salim, Shine Tom Chacko, Nandu, Ganapathi, and many more in key roles.

Both the actors are now set to appear in the anthology series Manorathangal which has nine featurettes based on screenplays by acclaimed veteran writer M. T. Vasudevan Nair, taken from his own short stories. The anthology presented by Kamal Haasan will start streaming on ZEE5 on August 15, 2024.

