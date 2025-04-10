Pooja Hegde pairs mismatched earrings with grandpa pants, serving quirky-cool aesthetic

Whether gingham-core aesthetics or desi Barbie flair, P in Pooja Hegde stands for Pro at acing trends. The diva doesn’t just adorn; she serves fashion moments that are aesthetically pleasing. Hegde was recently spotted in a breezy yellow shirt and poplin pants ensemble, exuding ‘happy-sunshine’ vibes. However, her unconventional way of styling her OOTD is so Pinterest-coded that we had to take notes and pass them on to you. You’re welcome!

Advertisement

Recently, Pooja Hegde was papped hopping out of her cruiser in a laid-back yet jaunty ensemble, looking as fresh as morning dew. The Deva actress adorned an oversized poplin shirt —The pastel yellow color exuding perfect vibes for the summer morning. She paired her breezy shirt with blue striped poplin pants. Her lightweight and airy outfit was the ultimate comfy-chic pick for a scorching sunny day.

Although, the pièce de résistance of Hegde’s outfit was her unconventional jewelry. The Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan actress adorned mismatched dangling earrings — one white with a gold center and the other blue with white patterns. The unconventional jewelry looked bold yet cutesy, with a hint of quirk. She further flaunted a chunky metal watch in silver and gold accents.

The fashionista didn’t hold back from adding hints of luxury to her look, as she carried the elegant Dior saddle bag as her arm candy. With Dior’s monogram print, the denim bag was equal parts lavish and snazzy. The bag also flashed C&D on its straps, referring to the luxe brand name Christian Dior, with another D charm dangling on the bottom of the bag.

Advertisement

To add a sporty twist to her day look, Pooja Hegde wore white Adidas shoes with gray and green accents. The Samba OG shoes from the athletic shoe brand cost Rs 10,999.

For her makeup, Hegde kept it low-key and fresh, with dewy, flawless skin, mascara, blushed-up cheeks, glossy lips, and hints of highlighter. She boasted a messy hair updo and tossed face-framing strands for an effortless, chic look.

ALSO READ: ‘90s Bollywood actresses and their saree moments; Kajol, Rani Mukerji to Karisma Kapoor