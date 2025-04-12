Retro 3rd single OUT: Suriya’s latest song The One from Karthik Subbaraj movie is full of sheer wild energy
The makers of Retro has unveiled its 3rd single featuring a song titled The One packed with mad energy suitable for Suriya!
Suriya is all geared up for the release of his movie Retro, collaborating with director Karthik Subbaraj for the first time. The film which is slated to hit the theaters on May 1, 2025, has unveiled its 3rd single track titled “The One.”
The song composed by Santhosh Narayanan packs in quite the energy in terms of bringing out a banger that everyone is likely be excited for.
See the song The One from Retro here:
