Meet Rajinikanth's adopted father Mr. Kalayansundaram, the man who donated his entire earnings to charity

Rajinikanth- The name that needs no introduction. Besides his brilliant acting, Rajinikanth is known for his humility, grounded nature, and simplicity. He is deeply rooted in culture and is a complete family man. While we all know about his wife and children, not many are aware that Rajinikanth has adopted someone as his father. Yes, you read that right. Rajinikanth adopted a librarian who gave all his earned money to charity in 2012.

We are talking about Mr. Palam Kalayanasundaram. This selfless man, a librarian, gave away his entire earnings to the needy. In his 30 years of service, Kalayanasundaram donated all his money to charity.

In 2012, Rajinikanth adopted this social worker as his father. He was so touched by his noble work that the Vettaiyan actor arrived at this decision. As per a report on India TV, Kalayanasundaram said that Rajinikanth has asked him several times to shift with him to his house but Kalayanasundaram has denied it every time.

Mr. Kalayansundaram, who has also worked as a server in a hotel for a decade, even donated his pension of Rs 10 lakhs to charity. It is pertinent to mention that Mr. Kalayansundaram is the first person in the world to spend his entire earnings on a social cause.

In recognition of his social service, the United Nations Organisation (UNO), adjudged him as one of the Outstanding People of the 20th Century.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth has already completed the shoot for his upcoming film Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after many years.

Vettaiyan also features a brilliant star cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier in key roles. The Jailer actor will also be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next directorial venture Coolie.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will collaborate with Nelson Dilipkumar for the second installment of his 2023 film Jailer. Recently, Yogi Babu revealed that the script for Jailer 2 is currently being written.

