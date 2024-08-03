5 best-dressed celebs of the week: Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more dominate the fashion scene

Well, this week, the fashion world did not disappoint as celebrities continued to dazzle us with their glamorous style moments. From red carpet moments to trendy everyday looks, these celebrities proved that fashion is not just something you wear every day – it is art. So, let’s scroll down and celebrate the best-dressed celebrities of the week and those who defined the meaning of fashion.

5 best-dressed celebs of the week

Shraddha Kapoor in red corset gown from Shantanu & Nikhil

Shraddha Kapoor is busy promoting her film Stree 2 and for the promotions, she opted for a red corset gown from the brand Shantanu & Nikhil. Her gown featured a corseted bodice and gathered details that highlighted her frame. The fitted draped skirt flowed gracefully to the floor with a side slit, creating an alluring look.

Shraddha kept her accessories minimal with golden rings and small earrings from Palmonas, complementing her striking gown while maintaining its simplicity.

Janhvi Kapoor’s baroque dress from Rimzim Dadu

Janhvi Kapoor for the premiere of her film Uljah turned heads in a mini dress from Rimzim Dadu that came with bold details. Her dress featured a sheer lining, a strapless neckline, swirl-cut floral embroidery and cut-out details. The dress had a mini length. She accessorized her look with statement silver earrings and rings, finishing the look with sleek white pumps. The result was a chic appearance that balanced her boldness with elegance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a black jumpsuit from Kresha Bajaj

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed everyone at the teaser launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny in a striking black jumpsuit from Kresha Bajaj. Her jumpsuit came with a sweetheart neckline, wide straps and flared pants. She added an edgy touch to her jumpsuit with an Alexander McQueen corset belt. Her look was completed with statement silver earrings, multiple rings and high heels. Her beauty choices were smokey eyes, smudged kajal and fluttery lashes while her hair was styled in a messy bun with face-framing strands.

Rashmika Mandanna in green saree from Torani

Rashmika Mandanna shone bright in a green saree from Torani, featuring intricate golden embroidery and paired it with a matching green blouse having the same embroidery and sweetheart neckline. She accessorized her look with golden earrings and a green potli bag with her initials RM on it. Her make-up choices included nude eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner and nude lipstick with highlighter. She styled her hair in a neat bun adorned with red roses adding a romantic touch to her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari in green jacket and sharara set from Bhumika Sharma

Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads at a recent event in a striking teal jacket and sharara set by Bhumika Sharma. The teal jacket featured black blossom prints, structured shoulders, and golden tassels, while the matching sharara pants had flared bottoms and pleated designs.

She accessorized her royal look with a polki necklace having an emerald pendant and matching earrings. Her make-up included soft mauve lipstick, coordinating eyeshadow and a hint of blush. She styled her hair in a middle-parted bun with face-framing strands, completing her elegant look.

All these celebrities have done a great job in the fashion aspect this week, as each one of them has stepped up their fashion game. Whether posing on the red carpet or casually running errands, these beauties have shown that looking stylish can never not be sexy.

