Samyuktha opens up on broken marriage, husband's affair; calls Bhavna Balakrishnan her guardian angel

Samyuktha Shan has become a popular household name, all thanks to her appearance in the fourth season of the coveted reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil. Since then, she has made a name for herself, appearing in films like Varisu, Tughlaq Durbar, etc.

In a recent interview with Galatta Tamil, the actress opened up about her journey to Bigg Boss. She also revealed that she had separated from her husband as well. She said that her husband, a businessman who works in Dubai, was living with another woman for over four years, which she only got to know during the lockdown period.

Samyuktha talks about her broken marriage

Samyuktha also spoke about how she came to meet TV anchor, video jockey and playback singer Bhavna Balakrishnan, and how she turned out to be a guardian angel in Samyuktha’s life. She revealed that Bhavna was a year senior to her in school, however they weren’t that close. Their friendship grew during the lockdown, and it was Bhavna who recommended that Samyuktha try out for Bigg Boss.

A loose translation of what she said would be:

“It was during COVID times that I found out my husband was living with someone else in Dubai for over four years. I was heartbroken and did not know what to do. I couldn’t even travel anywhere because of the lockdown. She (Bhavna Balakrishnan) was in the same apartment, as her in-laws stayed there. Ours was a very casual friendship, just saying ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ whenever we met. Eventually, we started taking walks together. She asked me about my husband and family. Usually, the standard reply for such a question would be that everything is fine, but I broke down in front of Bhavna and told her everything. Although we weren’t that close, she stood by me, and consoled me. We also used to workout together due to the lockdown, and that is when we really grew close. That May, happened to be my 8th wedding anniversary and I was heartbroken. Being a homemaker, I was dependent, and consulted Bhavna for help. She told me to pursue what I wanted, especially because I had a child to take care of. She then asked me to give a shot at Bigg Boss, and referred my name to the concerned team. If the world knows who Samyuktha is, today, then it’s because of Bhavna and this entire process.”

Samyuktha on the personal front

Samyuktha fell in love, and married an entrepreneur named Karthik Shankar. The couple also have a son, named Rayan. She started her career as a model, and eventually pivoted to acting, featuring in films like Oolu, Tughlaq Durbar, My Dear Bhootham, Coffee with Kadhal, Varisu, etc.

