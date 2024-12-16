Vijay Sethupathi REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT and Suriya’s Kanguva gaining underwhelming response in Telugu; ‘Why should I talk…’

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of his film Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. Ahead of the film’s release on December 20, 2024, the actor was seen giving a rather meticulous answer when asked about Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT and Suriya starrer Kanguva’s response in Telugu states.

In an interview with The Great Andhra, Vijay Sethupathi was asked how big films like GOAT and Kanguva had an underwhelming impact on the Telugu box office. In his response, the Vikram actor said, “When I come for the promotion of my film, why should I talk about all this? Why should we talk about this?”

“People have trolled me in the past too. Everyone who does a business hopes to find success in it. Be it a hit or a flop, people invested in it, hoping it would be a success. Even now, before we release a film, we show it to people. Every film, be it my flop films also, we show it to people before release to understand the general opinion,” the actor added.

The actor was seen in the chat as his film Viduthaalai Part 2, co-starring Soori, is days away from being released. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2023 flick Viduthalai Part 1, features Vijay as the leader of an extremist political party.

Advertisement

The first installment of the film revolved around a train derailment in 1987, which led the police to suspect the leader of an extremist political group. As the investigation unfolded, a newly appointed police constable found himself torn between his duty and moral conscience, caught in a compelling conflict of interest.

The sequel would expand the story and explore the crime-filled world, unearthing several truths. It would also showcase the extremist leader's past life.

In addition to Vijay and Soori, the movie also features Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, and many others reprising their roles from the first. Furthermore, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, and Bose Venkat also play key roles.

ALSO READ: Imagine Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar appearing in a movie together, portraying high-octane action avatars