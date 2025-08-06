Did you know 21-year-old Rashmika Mandanna had said ‘Yes’ to 34-year-old Rakshit Shetty's engagement proposal in 2017?

Rashmika Mandanna has been rising to prominence in Indian cinema in recent years. She began her career in Kannada films. Do you know how old she was when she got engaged to Rakshit Shetty?

Rashmika Mandanna began dating her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty during the film’s shoot in 2016. A year later, on July 3, 2017, Rashmika got engaged to him at a private event in her hometown of Virajpet.

At that time, the Pushpa actress was 21 years old, while making her first steps in cinema. Rashmika was born on April 5, 1996, while Rakshit was born on June 6, 1983, which means there is a 13-year age difference between them.

While things initially seemed to be going well for the couple, Rakshit and Rashmika ended their relationship in September 2018, highlighting how they had compatibility issues.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Years after her breakup with the 777 Charlie actor, Rashmika Mandanna is rumored to be dating Vijay Deverakonda. They have shared screen space in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, falling in love in between.

While they have not made their relationship official, Rashmika and Vijay are spending time together on birthday vacations to dinner dates.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in a leading role in the movie, Kuberaa. The Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer crime drama featured the story of a beggar who is trapped in a scam orchestrated by a power-hungry business tycoon.

The Sekhar Kammula directorial was received with mixed reviews upon release and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Moving ahead, she will next be part of the flick The Girlfriend and the Ayushmann Khurana starrer Thama. Apart from these ventures, Rashmika is also said to be part of Allu Arjun and Atlee’s AA22xA6.

The actress is said to be playing the role of an antagonist for the very first time, with Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur also playing co-leads.

