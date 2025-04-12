Court- State vs A Nobody OTT Verdict: Priyadarshi’s legal drama debuts online, check how netizens are reacting to it

The Telugu legal drama Court – State vs A Nobody hit theaters on March 14, 2025, and opened to a tremendously positive response from audiences. Produced by actor Nani, the movie was critically acclaimed for its nuanced treatment of the screenplay.

After a successful theatrical run, the film finally made its way to OTT. The courtroom drama began streaming on Netflix from April 11 onwards, and in no time, social media was flooded with reviews from fans who had watched it.

Advertisement

To begin with, fans expressed sheer joy upon watching a brilliant film like Court, which carefully addresses sensitive issues and skillfully balances emotions within the framework of a courtroom drama.

A lot of praise has been specifically directed toward Priyadarshi, as fans have acknowledged his versatility in films and lauded him for mastering every genre with finesse.

The film’s second half has been described as exceptional by viewers, particularly because of its unexpected climax, which does complete justice to the movie’s premise.

The screenplay, performances, dialogues, and other critical aspects of the film have also won the hearts of audiences, who found them razor-sharp and precise, without any exaggeration.

Check out netizens’ reactions here:

Court – State vs A Nobody centers on the story of a passionate defense attorney who leaves no stone unturned in his battle against societal prejudices, even going up against the system in his pursuit of justice.

Advertisement

The plot follows how this attorney is tasked with representing a teenage client falsely accused of a crime he did not commit. The gritty courtroom drama then unfolds to show how justice is ultimately served.

ALSO READ: Watch: KL Rahul gives a Kantara twist to his win at IPL match, recreates THIS scene from Rishab Shetty starrer