Shivashakti Datta passes away: SS Rajamouli reaches RRR music composer MM Keeravani’s home to offer condolences, WATCH

SS Rajamouli gets papped as he arrives at MM Keeravani’s home, offering condolences after the latter’s father Shivashakthi Datta passed away.

By Goutham S
Published on Jul 08, 2025  |  01:54 PM IST |  4K
Shivashakti Datta passes away: SS Rajamouli reaches RRR music composer MM Keeravani’s home to offer condolences
Shivashakti Datta passes away: SS Rajamouli reaches RRR music composer MM Keeravani’s home to offer condolences (PC: Kamlesh Nand)

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary musician MM Keeravani’s father and renowned lyricist Shivashakthi Datta passed away on July 8, 2025. As the film industry mourns the artist’s death, his nephew and visionary director, SS Rajamouli, arrived to offer his condolences.

SS Rajamouli papped at MM Keeravani’s home

SS Rajamouli was seen arriving at his cousin MM Keeravani’s home as part of the last rites ceremony.

See the video here:


Credits: Kamlesh Nand
