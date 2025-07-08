Telugu lyricist and MM Keeravani's father Siva Shakthi Datta dies at 92, Pawan Kalyan mourns saying 'I am deeply saddened'

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Telugu veteran lyricst and writer Siva Shakthi Datta left for heavenly abode on July 7, 2025. Datta, the father of Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, was 92 years old. Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is among the celebrities who mourned the loss saying he is deeply saddened by his demise.

Siva Shakthi Datta dies at 92 in Hyderabad

Reportedly, Siva Shakthi Datta died due to health-related complications at his residence in Hyderabad. Datta also worked as a screenwriter, painter, director and producer in Telugu cinema.

Apart from being a father of MM Keeravani, he was the elder brother of Telugu screenwriter, director V. Vijayendra Prasad. Datta was also the uncle of filmmaker SS Rajamouli along with music composer M. Srilekha.

Pawan Kalyan is 'deeply saddened' by the news of his demise

Celebrities have been offering condolences on social media after the news of Siva Shakthi Datta's demise broke. Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan took to X to react to the news. Kalyan expressed that he is "deeply saddened" to learn that Datta has passed away. He added that the late veteran lyricst had a "great passion for the arts and literature".

In his tweet, Kalyan also extended his heartfelt condolences to MM Keeravani's family as they greive the loss of their father.

Chiranjeevi is 'shocked', here's what he wrote on X

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela also paid a tribute to late veteran lyricst Siva Shakthi Datta on X. In his tweet, Chiranjeevi shared that the news of Datta's death has left him "deeply shocked". He also expressed his condolences to MM Keeravani's family members.

Check out the tweets below:

For the uninitiated, Siva Shakthi Datta penned lyrics for both MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli in their movies like Sye, the Baahubali series, and RRR. Datta was well-versed with Telugu and Sanskrit literature. He was born as Koduri Subbarao on October 8, 1932.

In 2023, Anupam Kher paid a visit to MM Keeravani's father Siva Shakti Datta's house. Kher had shared a video of interacting with him on X. He called his meeting with Datta a "pure blessing" back then.

May his soul rest in peace.

