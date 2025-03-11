Singer Kalpana Raghavendar hits back at people for spreading lies about her health; says THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Kalpana Raghavendar recently attended a press conference where she spoke about her health issues. The singer revealed that, in her mid-40s, she has been experiencing various physical and mental challenges as she approaches menopause. According to a report by Lankasri, the singer mentioned that she has been dealing with a lung issue since January and has also been studying law.

On the day she was found unconscious, Kalpana Raghavendar stated that she had taken a high dose of sleeping pills as she was going through a difficult time and fainted. However, her husband immediately called the police and an ambulance to ensure her safety. Unfortunately, the incident was misinterpreted, and false rumors began to spread.

Kalpana expressed her frustration over the situation and strongly criticized those spreading suicide rumors, stating that it had caused her "mental distress."

Earlier, Kalpana shared a video from the hospital to address rumors about her health. She revealed that juggling her LLB, PhD, and music career had affected her sleep. After consulting a doctor, she was prescribed medication for insomnia. One day, she accidentally took an extra dose.

This led to a lung infection, causing her to lose consciousness. Her husband, though out of town, acted quickly. He contacted the police and arranged an ambulance. Kalpana credited him for saving her life and urged people not to believe false information.

In her words, "I do not have any personal issues. With God's blessings, the best thing to have happened to me is getting Prasad Prabhakar as my husband and a responsible, beautiful daughter like Daya Prasad. Please don't believe any rumors. I don't have any issues."

Kalpana thanked everyone, including the police and her fans for their support. She assured everyone of her recovery and future performances. The singer further dismissed suicide rumors and confirmed multiple times that it was an accidental overdose.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.