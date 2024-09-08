Vettaiyan first single glimpse OUT: Malaysia Vasudevan's iconic voice returns for Superstar Rajinikanth in song Manasilaayo after 27 years

Vettaiyan starring superstar Rajinikanth is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Recently, the makers dropped a teaser of the film's first single Manasilaayo, generating immense excitement among fans. Composed by renowned Anirudh Ravichander, the song is set to release tomorrow, September 9.

Coming back to the song, Manasilaayo is a banger showcasing superstar Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander in a stylish avatar. Thalaivar looks dapper dressed in a black suit paired with dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Anirudh matches his vibe in a light-colored Veshti.

The highlight of the song is Malaysia Vasudevan's voice. He was a prominent Malaysian-Indian playback singer and actor in Tamil cinema. He breathed his last in Chennai in 2011. His voice has been brought back with the help of AI in Vettaiyan.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth and Malaysia Vasudevan last featured in the film titled Oor Kavalan back in 1987. The film was a success and marked the duo's last collaboration.

Sharing the first glimpse of the song Manasilaayo, makers wrote, "Bringing back the legendary MALAYSIA VASUDEVAN’s voice for SUPERSTAR after 27 years! #MANASILAAYO from VETTAIYAN. Full song releasing tomorrow at 5PM."

Vettaiyan is an upcoming action flick directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film is set to release in theaters during the festive occasion of Dussehra on October 10. The film marks Rajinikanth's 170th project and features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Dushara Vijayan, among others.

The plot of the film reportedly follows the life of Rajinikanth who plays a retired police officer and fights against corruption in the system. While the exact plot details are being kept under wraps, the film promises gripping drama and action.

Vettaiyan was earlier set to clash with Suriya's action fantasy film Kanguva on October. However, the makers of Kanguva postponed the release date of the film to avoid any direct competition with the Rajinikanth starrer. Kanguva might now hit the big screens on October 31.

