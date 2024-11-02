Prabhas to collaborate with directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prasanth Varma, officially joining LCU and PVCU?

Prabhas, who is gearing up for the release of his movie The Raja Saab next year, is likely to join hands with top directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prasanth Varma. According to a report by Gulte, the Rebel Star is set to collaborate with both directors soon, with an official announcement expected shortly.

While an official confirmation from the actor's side is still pending, this development suggests that Prabhas would be joining both of the directors’ cinematic universes: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe (LCU) and Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Both the LCU and PVCU have been generating significant buzz with their projects and announcements since their inception. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU began with the Karthi-starrer Kaithi in 2019, and the universe expanded further with films like Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, and Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Currently, Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on Coolie with Rajinikanth, which is reportedly a standalone film. His next project is expected to be Kaithi 2, where he will collaborate with Karthi once again. Additionally, the LCU is set to include a short film titled LCU: Chapter 0, which will serve as an origin story for the entire universe.

On the other hand, Prasanth Varma launched his Hindu mythology-based superhero cinematic universe with the film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja. The movie, which was released earlier this year, ended with a lead-in to a sequel titled Jai Hanuman.

Advertisement

Recently, the makers of the sequel unveiled the first look of the film and officially confirmed that Kantara star Rishab Shetty will portray Lord Hanuman in the movie. The PVCU also includes upcoming films like Adhira and Maha Kali.

With both cinematic universes building toward something larger, it will be exciting to see how the makers incorporate Prabhas into their worlds. Moving forward, Prabhas is currently working on an untitled movie directed by Sita Ramam's Hanu Raghavapudi.

Additionally, the actor will next be seen in the horror-comedy film The Raja Saab, which is slated for release on April 10, 2024. Furthermore, Prabhas also has Salaar 2 by Prashanth Neel and Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: South Newsmakers of the Week: From Diwali movies release, Darshan Thoogudeepa's interim bail, to ANR event and more