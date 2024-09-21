South Newsmakers of the Week: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's wedding, Kanguva's new release date, Vettaiyan's prevue and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding alleged sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

The past week opened up with what can be called the ‘greatest’ highlight of the year with Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announcing their beautiful wedding. The couple surprised everyone with heartwarming pictures from their traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. Besides, we also witnessed a shocking case where choreographer Jani Master was accused of sexual assault by his 21-year-old female colleague. Talking about the top happenings of the past week, we can not forget Suriya starrer Kanguva’s new release date reveal. While we acknowledge that social media was taken by storm with these news, we also understand that you might have missed many top updates because of hectic work schedules. On that note, Pinkvilla is back with its Saturday special ‘South Newsmakers of the Week’.

Top South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding

On September 16, Aditi Rao Hydari delighted her fans as she and her long-time partner Siddharth shared beautiful pictures from their traditional wedding. Since Aditi and Siddharth made their engagement public in March, people were waiting for D-day. However, without any prior hint, the couple dropped gorgeous pictures from their special day.

In the pictures, the couple posed for the camera while looking into each other's eyes. They also clicked photos outside the temple where they got married. Soon after the post, their friends and fans from across the globe congratulated Aditi and Siddharth.

2. Vettaiyan Teaser OUT!

It is safe to say that Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan has become the most-awaited film of the year. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is slated to be released on October 10. Amidst the wait for Vettaiyan’s release, the makers unveiled an intriguing prevue on September 20, 2024.

The prevue of Vettaiyan begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s character introducing four encounter specialists of the Police force. Following this, we see glimpses of superstar Rajinikanth, who plays an SP. The 1-minute 38-second video teases the audience by showing other cast members like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Rithika Singh.

3. Kanguva ‘NEW’ Release Date OUT!

Suriya's upcoming film Kanguva, earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on October 10, has now been postponed. On September 19, the makers revealed the release date with a captivating poster featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol. To avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Kanguva will be released on November 14, 2024.

For the unversed, the action fantasy film is anticipated to showcase high-octane action sequences and VFX visuals. Apart from Suriya and Bonny Deol, Kanguva will also feature Disha Patani, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, and Nataranjan Subramanium in pivotal roles.

5. Coolie leaked scene

Nagarjuna, who will be seen in a pivotal role in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, was spotted in a leaked scene from the shoot. The leaked video portrays him in a character reminiscent of Rolex. After the video surfaced online, director Lokesh Kanagaraj reacted by penning an emotional note on social media.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, he said, “Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you.”

For the unversed, apart from Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth, Coolie features Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and many more in key roles. As per reports, the film might be released in 2025.

6. Jayam Ravi’s alleged relationship with Kenishaa Francis

Just days after Jayam Ravi announced his divorce from his wife Aarti Ravi, social media is filled with speculative theories about what might have gone wrong. The latest rumor suggests that Jayam Ravi's secret relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis was the reason for his marital split.

In the latest interview with DT Next, the actor reacted to his linkup rumors and said,"When people try to bring down the image that I have earned over the years through hard work and choice of scripts, I can only manage to laugh. It’s not easy to malign my name. If you could think that the entire thing unfolded with the announcement episode, it did not.”

Jayam Ravi further stated that he had sent the divorce notice to Aarti through his lawyer, which was acknowledged by her father, thus dismissing her claims regarding the public announcement not being discussed beforehand.

7. Choreographer Jani Master’s controversy

National-award-winning choreographer Shaik Jani Basha aka Jani Master is caught in a controversy after her 21-year-old female colleague accused him of sexually assaulting her over the years.

As per a report in The Hindu, a senior police officer said, "The complainant said that Jani had sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. She also claimed that he assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times... since the woman is a resident of Narsingi, the case has been transferred to the police there and further investigation will be taken up."

Jani Master is booked under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO after an investigation when it was revealed that the victim was a minor when the alleged abuse began. After arrest, the choreographer has now confessed to the crime.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight and there are several helplines available.

