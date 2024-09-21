Rajinikanth showers praise on Amitabh Bachchan ahead of sharing screen with him after 33 years in Vettaiyan: 'Bollywood was laughing at him...’

The superstars of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, are all set to reunite on the big screen after 33 years with the film Vettaiyan. As the movie releases on October 10, 2024, the makers held a prevue event where Rajinikanth was all-praise for Big B.

At the event, the superstar said, “Back when Amit Ji was producing films, he went into a huge loss. He was not even able to pay his watchman and even had to put his Juhu home for public auction. Even Bollywood was laughing at him, but in three years, he did ads, hosted KBC, and earned money so much so... he bought back his Juhu home along with three others in the same street.”

The actor continued, “He is such an inspiration. He is 82 years old, and he is working for 10 hours a day.” The superstar further went on to address how Amitabh Bachchan’s father was a great writer (Harivansh Rai Bachchan), and with that influence, he could have gained anything. However, without any influence, the actor emerged successful in his career.

Similar to Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, who wasn’t physically present at the event, praised the former by calling him “the supreme of all stars.” Furthermore, the actor also recalled the time during the shoot of Hum when Big B used to sleep in his AC vehicle while Rajini would sleep on the floors, praising his humility.

Both the actors are reuniting after 33 years on the big screen after acting together in Bollywood films like Andha Kanoon, Geraftaar, and Hum. Expressing their excitement about working together once again, both the actors had shared a picture together from the sets of Vettaiyan.

See posts by Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan:

The movie Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel features the tale of an IPS officer who is considered a supercop within the police force. He is known for taking on dangerous enemies with a new foe taking shape in front of him.

Besides Rajinikanth and Big B, the film also has actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in key roles.

