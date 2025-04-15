WATCH: Mahesh Babu clicks selfie with fans as he returns to Hyderabad after small break from SSMB29 shoot

Mahesh Babu has returned to Hyderabad after a short vacation in Rome with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sitara. Upon his arrival at the airport, paparazzi quickly gathered around to capture his photos. Meanwhile, the actor took a moment to pose for selfies with fans who had been waiting at the terminal.

Several videos of Mahesh Babu returning to India alone have gone viral on social media. In the clips, he is seen sporting a blue t-shirt paired with beige pants, a rust-colored jacket, sunglasses, and his signature cap. After interacting briefly with fans, he exited the airport and left in his car.

For those unaware, Mahesh Babu took a short break from the shoot of SSMB29 after director SS Rajamouli traveled to Japan to promote RRR: Behind and Beyond. During this time, the actor enjoyed a relaxing vacation in Europe with his family. Namrata Shirodkar also shared glimpses of their trip on her Instagram handle.

She shared several photos from their holiday as the family explored the beautiful countryside. The pictures captured everything from wide-open meadows and clear sunny skies to breathtaking landscapes. It was evident that Mahesh Babu, Namrata, and Sitara were enjoying their time together and making the most of the getaway.

Sharing the pictures, Namrata wrote, "Woke up to see the mist roll off the Italian countryside, revealing its historic silhouette. The sun warms the ancient stones of our borgo, the vines ripen, and a classic Tuscan day begins. Enjoying the beautiful things in life."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is expected to resume shooting for SSMB29 alongside SS Rajamouli, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra. While the entire team has remained tight-lipped about the project, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the RRR director has decided against making it a two-part film. Instead, the movie will release as a single part and is scheduled to hit the big screens in summer 2027.

