Spirit: After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone walks out of Prabhas starrer

Spirit, starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, had initially announced Deepika Padukone as the female lead. However, it now appears the actress has exited the project due to monetary differences.

According to sources, Deepika reportedly demanded a remuneration of Rs 40 crore to star alongside Prabhas. However, the producers and director Sandeep were willing to offer only Rs 20 crore, which ultimately led to her walking out of the film.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also initially approached for Spirit. Like Deepika, the duo had agreed to come on board alongside Prabhas, but their remuneration demands reportedly didn’t align with the producers’ budget.

Despite several rounds of negotiations and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga urging them to accept reduced fees, both actors eventually opted out of the film. Now, Deepika Padukone has also followed suit, stepping away from the project.

For those unaware, Spirit is an action-packed cop drama slated for a 2026 release. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is expected to follow the journey of an angry young cop, with a storyline rumored to center around a drug mafia. With the casting still up in the air, fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

As for Prabhas’ upcoming projects, he will next be seen in The Raja Saab, a romantic horror comedy. The film reportedly features him in dual roles and follows the story of a young man attempting to flip an ancestral property for quick money—only to discover that the place holds eerie secrets beyond what meets the eye.

Advertisement

With Prabhas leading the charge, the Maruthi directorial The Raja Saab boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (marking her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar, and more. Originally scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, the film has since been postponed.

In addition, Prabhas is working on an upcoming period drama, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji). He’s also set to make a special cameo appearance this year in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

With Spirit added to his packed slate, Prabhas also has sequels to Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD lined up, promising an action-filled lineup ahead.

ALSO READ: Internet reacts as Aarti Mohan seeks Rs 40 Lakh monthly alimony from Ravi Mohan in divorce case