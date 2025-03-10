SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra gets spotted at Odisha airport, all set to resume shooting with Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project, SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, has been one of the most talked-about topics lately. The internet is brimming with the latest updates, as fans eagerly anticipate the first glimpse of the film.

Currently, the second schedule of this massive project is underway in Odisha, where the rest of the cast and crew are already present. Now, none other than Priyanka Chopra has rejoined the team to resume filming.

A viral picture on social media recently showed the Citadel actress at Odisha Airport, posing with her fans from the airline crew. Reports suggest that she will now proceed to the set of SSMB29 to shoot her scenes.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, this grand project, touted as a globe-trotting adventure, has been facing a hurdle. Despite the makers’ strict decision to maintain secrecy, several scenes from the SS Rajamouli directorial have been leaked.

Advertisement

Lately, social media has been flooded with leaked glimpses—from images of elaborate sets constructed in Odisha to a scene featuring Mahesh Babu performing alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is seen in a wheelchair.

A new report by Times Now states that the makers are quite concerned about these frequent leaks, which have surfaced through social media and local TV coverage.

As a result, they are likely to seek legal action to prevent further leaks while maintaining secrecy around the film’s developments.

While no official statement has been made regarding this issue, the report suggests that a three-layer protection system has now been implemented to prevent further leaks during the remainder of the shooting schedule for the SS Rajamouli directorial.