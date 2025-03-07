SVSC re-release: Fans celebrate return of Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati's family drama in theaters; WATCH

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (SVSC) has returned to the big screens today, March 7. Starring Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles, the film originally premiered in theaters in 2013 and was a massive success. With its re-release, fans are rushing to cinemas to relive the movie’s magic.

Several videos from theaters are surfacing online, showing fans hooting and cheering during the lead heroes' intro scenes. Some are even seen showering confetti in excitement while watching the Telugu blockbuster on the big screen.

A viewer expressed their love for the character Relangi Mavayya, calling it more than just a role but an emotion. Netizens also praised Viswanath’s performance after SVSC re-release.

Take a look at the reaction videos below:

SVSC follows the life of Relangi Mavayya, a compassionate man who cares for his family, including his orphaned niece, Seetha. His sons, Peddodu and Chinnodu, have opposite natures, with Seetha secretly in love with Peddodu, who remains distant.

Their wealthy relative, Ramachandra Prasad, constantly looks down on them and creates conflicts. Meanwhile, Chinnodu and Prasad’s daughter, Geetha, develop feelings for each other. A crisis at a temple brings the brothers closer, and their father’s wisdom helps mend relationships. Peddodu finally acknowledges Seetha’s feelings, and they marry, while Chinnodu and Geetha reconcile.

SVSC is directed and written by Srikanth Addala, with dialogues penned by Ganesh Patro. The film is produced by Dil Raju, while K. V. Guhan handles the cinematography. Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor, and the music is composed by Mickey J. Meyer for the songs and Mani Sharma for the background score.

The film features Venkatesh as Peddodu and Mahesh Babu as Chinnodu, the sons of Relangi Mavayya, played by Prakash Raj. Anjali portrays Seetha, Peddodu's wife, while Samantha plays Geetha, Chinnodu's love interest. Jayasudha takes on the role of Saavitri, their mother, with Abhinaya as Chinni and Rao Ramesh as Geetha’s father.

Have you watched SVSC in theaters? If yes, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.