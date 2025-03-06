SSMB29: Glimpse of MASSIVE setup in Odisha goes VIRAL ahead of second shooting schedule; here's why SS Rajamouli locked the location

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next big project SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the most buzzed topics on the internet. While the makers have remained low-key about revealing any major information about the movie, fans seem to be staying updated with new developments.

For instance, social media has been filled with a leaked glimpse of the massive set that has been constructed in the Talamali hilltop area in the Koraput area of Odisha, where the film’s next schedule is going to be shot.

Check out the glimpse here:

In a video that has been shared by a fan of the actor, the vast landscape in the eastern state of India can be seen, surrounded by stunning hills and views. Since SSMB29 is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure set in the African forest backdrop, this location is deemed to be befitting for the kind of scenes which is required by the filmmaker.

In the meantime, it was only recently when Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran were spotted at the Hyderabad airport together, as they jetted off to Odisha. The picture of them, which was widely circulated on the internet within split seconds, featured the two stars being cordially welcomed by airport staff.

Take a look at the picture here:

Back on March 5, another glimpse from the sets of SSMB29 was leaked, featuring a stunning set that was constructed in Hyderabad. The props and structures that were formed resembled closely with the ghats of Varanasi.

Soon enough, fans began to claim that it was indeed a peek into the Mahesh Babu starrer since an earlier report had stated that SS Rajamouli was likely to recreate the ghats and temples of Varanasi in the movie.

Here’s the leaked glimpse:

Talking about the other details of SSMB29, the adventure flick is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs. 900-1000 crores, thereby making it one of the most expensive projects in India.

According to an earlier exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is essaying the female lead in the movie.