SSMB29: After Mahesh Babu’s scene leaks from SS Rajamouli's film, makers tighten security and plan legal steps?

SS Rajamouli has been making every effort to keep the shooting of SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu under wraps. However, clips from the sets continue to leak online, frustrating the makers. As a result, they have reportedly decided to tighten security and take necessary legal action to curb the issue.

Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and other cast members are currently filming for SSMB29. However, the production team is facing challenges as set visuals and clips continue to surface online through social media and local TV coverage. According to Times Now, the makers are quite concerned about the shooting of the film and are considering legal action.

While no official complaint has been made yet, it is expected soon. As one of India's biggest films, efforts are being made to maintain secrecy.

Filming for SSMB29 is currently taking place at Talamali Hilltop in Koraput’s Semiliguda block. According to the report, a three-layer protection system has been implemented for the rest of the schedule to ensure security. The district administration is actively supporting the production while also highlighting Koraput’s scenic landscapes.

Earlier, a scene of Mahesh Babu from SSMB29 leaked online, sparking concern among netizens. In the video, the Guntur Kaaram star is seen being pushed toward a wheelchair-bound person, presumably Prithviraj Sukumaran, and forced to kneel at gunpoint.

The footage was seemingly recorded from inside a car by someone from the team. However, despite strict security, the identity of the person who leaked the video remains unknown.

SSMB29 is expected to be released in two parts, with the first likely to arrive in 2027, followed by the second in 2029. With a massive budget of nearly Rs 1000 crore or more, the film promises to be a grand-scale production with Priyanka Chopra a part of the star cast. Mahesh Babu is speculated to play a role inspired by Lord Hanuman.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, this adventure spanning multiple locations will feature international artists and offer a distinctive cinematic experience.